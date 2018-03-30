Upfiring Price Down 37.8% Over Last Week (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $39,050.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00736639 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014783 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00147908 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,085,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

