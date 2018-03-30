UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS: UPMKY) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “PAPER” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UPM-Kymmene to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

UPM-Kymmene pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. As a group, “PAPER” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 40.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for UPM-Kymmene and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM-Kymmene 0 0 0 0 N/A UPM-Kymmene Competitors 129 475 536 32 2.40

As a group, “PAPER” companies have a potential upside of 8.74%. Given UPM-Kymmene’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UPM-Kymmene has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UPM-Kymmene $10.68 billion $972.70 million N/A UPM-Kymmene Competitors $5.69 billion $1.15 billion 21.80

UPM-Kymmene has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM-Kymmene 9.30% 11.63% 6.99% UPM-Kymmene Competitors 18.25% 10.77% 3.69%

Risk and Volatility

UPM-Kymmene has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UPM-Kymmene’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UPM-Kymmene beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About UPM-Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Corporation (UPM) is a global forest company. The Company’s segments include UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood and Other operations. The UPM Biorefining segment consists of pulp, timber and biofuels businesses. The UPM Energy segment is an electricity producer. The UPM Raflatac segment manufactures self-adhesive label materials for product and information labelling. The UPM Specialty Papers segment serves global markets with label papers and release liners, office papers in Asia and flexible packaging in Europe. The UPM Paper ENA segment offers graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office. The UPM Plywood segment offers plywood and veneer products, mainly for construction, vehicle flooring and liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries. The Other operations segment includes wood sourcing and forestry, UPM Biocomposites and UPM Biochemicals business units.

