UpToken (UP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $284,918.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. UpToken has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and $284,918.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpToken token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UpToken has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UpToken alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00735526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014766 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00150668 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033364 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken launched on September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,603,232 tokens. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken. The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken.

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase UpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.