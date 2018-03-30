Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBP) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:UBP traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952. The firm has a market cap of $647.41, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter.

UBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Urstadt bought 14,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $275,951.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

