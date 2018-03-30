Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Headlines about Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3567822825078 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Valeant Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRX opened at $15.92 on Friday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $5,354.70, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRX. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,991.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 7,066,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,826,086.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,121,629 shares of company stock worth $109,702,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/valeant-pharmaceuticals-intl-vrx-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.