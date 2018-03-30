Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP)

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,675% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Valero Energy Partners stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Valero Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $2,431.93, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Valero Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,787,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 342,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 82,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,880,000. 29.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

