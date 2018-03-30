ValuEngine Downgrades Newpark Resources (NR) to Sell

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NR. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:NR opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 1.56. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.55 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. Newpark Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $370,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,876,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth $533,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 347,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the period.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

