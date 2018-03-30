AB SKF (SKFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank upgraded AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB SKF from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 496,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,079. The company has a market cap of $9,322.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF is a supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company’s services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training. The Company’s segments include Industrial and Automotive.

