ValuEngine Upgrades EACO (EACO) to “Buy”

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:EACO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. EACO has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.08, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.91.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation (EACO) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc (Bisco), is engaged in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners. The divisions of the Company include Bisco industries, National-Precision and Fast-Cor. Bisco supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including the aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment and marine industries.

