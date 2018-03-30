ValuEngine Upgrades istar (STAR) to Buy

istar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

STAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of istar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of istar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. istar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. istar has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $678.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. istar had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. istar’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

istar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $183,394.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,937,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,158,092.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 233,351 shares of company stock worth $4,174,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of istar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of istar during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of istar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

