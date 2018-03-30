Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:OCSI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 153,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,930. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $9.09.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 47,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $365,928.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ruben bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 317,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,607. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

