VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.28. 8,498,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,688. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

