Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (VCIT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

VCIT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. 1,881,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,079. Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

