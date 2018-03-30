VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF (VTWV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VTWV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1603 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

BMV:VTWV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.81. VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF has a one year low of $97.33 and a one year high of $114.12.

