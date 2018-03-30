Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,156. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

