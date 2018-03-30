HC Wainwright Analysts Give Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) a $3.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut Vascular Biogenics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.19.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Thursday. 206,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,434. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.76, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -2.44.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HC Wainwright Analysts Give Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) a $3.00 Price Target” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/vascular-biogenics-vblt-given-a-3-00-price-target-by-hc-wainwright-analysts-updated.html.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.