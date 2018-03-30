Vault Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Vault Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded down 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vault Coin has a total market cap of $2,046.00 and $7.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vault Coin alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000408 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

Vault Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vault Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vault Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.