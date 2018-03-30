Vcash (CRYPTO:XVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Vcash has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, Vcash has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vcash alerts:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vcash Profile

XVC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,407,165 coins. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo. The official website for Vcash is vcash.info. The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Vcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.