VeChain (VEN) Price Hits $2.52 on Major Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00035535 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Qryptos, Binance and BigONE. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $51.57 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00746738 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00151448 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00175461 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 523,270,505 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

VeChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, BigONE, Qryptos, Liqui, Kucoin, Gate.io, COSS, Huobi, Binance and Lbank. It is not currently possible to buy VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

