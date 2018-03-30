Vectura Group (VEC) Rating Reiterated by N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.21) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vectura Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.64) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 139.38 ($1.93).

LON:VEC opened at GBX 77.65 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.31).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

