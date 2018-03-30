Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price

Headlines about Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veeva Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.6185001826788 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 939,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,320.87, a PE ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.46. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.13 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.71%. analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $186,570.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,311.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,831 shares of company stock worth $14,947,742 in the last three months. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/veeva-systems-veev-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.