Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Stake Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,541 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.95% of Venator Materials worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 81,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $18.09 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.36 million. Venator Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Huntsman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $194,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 1,948,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,214,365.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing titanium dioxide (TiO2), functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives.

