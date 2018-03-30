Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $528,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $544,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 137.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,505. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $149,698.22, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 86.32%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

