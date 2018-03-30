Verge (XVG) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $588.07 million and $15.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinhouse, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.01741260 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004819 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015027 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022550 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002271 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,775,323,816 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Coinhouse, Bittrex and Binance. It is not possible to buy Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

