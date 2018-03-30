Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6339946140921 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

VRSK stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,982. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,162.14, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.09 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $101.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verisk Analytics to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 60,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $6,368,830.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,141 shares of company stock worth $112,216 and have sold 401,642 shares worth $41,814,853. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

