Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,232 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Covanta by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 12,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS started coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVA opened at $14.50 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.71 million. Covanta had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.56%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

