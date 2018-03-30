Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 505.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 277.4%.

NYSE:VET traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. 199,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.23 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc produces oil and gas, and focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, the Europe and Australia. Its segments include Canada, which includes production and assets focused in West Pembina near Drayton Valley, Alberta and Northgate in southeast Saskatchewan; France, which produces oil in France; Netherlands, which produces onshore gas and interests include over 24 onshore licenses and two offshore licenses; Germany, which holds interest in a four partner consortium; Ireland, which includes a non-operating interest in the offshore Corrib gas field located approximately 83 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ireland; Australia, which holds an operated working interest in the Wandoo field located approximately 80 kilometers offshore on the northwest shelf of Australia; the United States, which has interests in approximately 97,200 net acres of land in the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming, and Corporate.

