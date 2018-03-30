Version (V) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Version coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Version has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Version has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $162.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Version alerts:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00284144 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000233 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Version Profile

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2014. Version’s total supply is 488,817,355 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Version Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Version and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.