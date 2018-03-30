Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.50 Million

Brokerages expect Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) to report $305.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.60 million and the lowest is $303.30 million. Versum Materials posted sales of $270.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full-year sales of $305.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Versum Materials had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6,666.66%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Versum Materials in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Versum Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

VSM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. 508,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,493. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. Versum Materials has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $4,099.21, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Versum Materials news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $86,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,564.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets.

