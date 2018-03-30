Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.96.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,709.04, a PE ratio of 156.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $106.03 and a fifty-two week high of $178.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $651.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.49 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 99,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $15,630,395.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,747 shares in the company, valued at $27,747,511.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,677 shares of company stock worth $56,885,296 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 505,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,745,000 after buying an additional 50,973 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8,061.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,239,000 after buying an additional 898,089 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

