Jefferies Group Boosts Vesuvius (VSVS) Price Target to GBX 725

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Group from GBX 705 ($9.74) to GBX 725 ($10.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSVS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 610 ($8.43) to GBX 660 ($9.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Investec raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 672.50 ($9.29).

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 583.50 ($8.06) on Monday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 643.50 ($8.89).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.53) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The firm had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion during the quarter.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

