North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Visa (V)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,419,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,872,150,000 after purchasing an additional 448,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $6,157,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,918,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,048. The company has a market cap of $241,062.23, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.21.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

