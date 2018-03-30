Visible Gold Mines Inc (VGD) Insider Mcewen Mining Inc. Sells 395,166 Shares of Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) insider Mcewen Mining Inc. sold 395,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$39,516.60.

Mcewen Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Mcewen Mining Inc. sold 335,000 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$36,850.00.

Shares of VGD stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.12. 570,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.12. Visible Gold Mines Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.25.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is a mining company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with prospects for hosting gold mineral deposits. Its properties include Hazeur Property, Project 167, Green Giant Property, Cadillac Property and Project 113.

