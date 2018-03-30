Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vitamin Shoppe to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe -21.39% 3.13% 1.55% Vitamin Shoppe Competitors 2.12% -3.66% 5.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe $1.18 billion -$252.15 million 11.15 Vitamin Shoppe Competitors $15.82 billion $440.55 million 20.20

Vitamin Shoppe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe. Vitamin Shoppe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Vitamin Shoppe has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitamin Shoppe’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vitamin Shoppe and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe 2 4 0 0 1.67 Vitamin Shoppe Competitors 941 4717 5518 245 2.44

Vitamin Shoppe presently has a consensus target price of $4.95, indicating a potential upside of 13.79%. As a group, “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies have a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Vitamin Shoppe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vitamin Shoppe is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vitamin Shoppe rivals beat Vitamin Shoppe on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats. The direct segment sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com. The manufacturing segment provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement products, and develops and markets its own branded products for both sales to third parties and for the VSI product assortment. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 900 brands, as well as its own brands. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 stores located in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily located in retail centers and standalone locations.

