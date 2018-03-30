Cincinnati Bell (CBB) & Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Head to Head Survey

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cincinnati Bell does not pay a dividend. Vivendi pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Vivendi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.46 $35.10 million $0.58 23.88 Vivendi $14.13 billion 2.38 $1.39 billion $1.11 23.36

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Vivendi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cincinnati Bell and Vivendi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Vivendi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell 2.52% -0.61% 0.10% Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23%

Summary

Vivendi beats Cincinnati Bell on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network. The IT Services and Hardware segments operates through its subsidiary, Cincinnati Bell Technology Solutions Inc. (CBTS), which is engaged in the sale and service of end-to-end communications and information technology (IT) systems and solutions for business customers across the United States. The Company has interest in CyrusOne Inc., which operates carrier-neutral data center colocation business.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music, exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ Group segment is engaged in publishing and distribution of pay-television channels. Gameloft segment offers the creation and publishing of downloadable video games. Vivendi Village segment offers MyBestPro, Watchever, Radionomy, the venues L’Olympia and Theatre de L’Euvre and CanalOlympia in Africa, and Olympia Production. New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, Vivendi Content, Canal Factory and Group Vivendi Africa. Its Corporate segment is engaged in providing central services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.