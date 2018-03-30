Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) will report $4.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 million to $5.25 million. Viveve Medical posted sales of $3.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full-year sales of $4.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.21 million to $23.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $29.72 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viveve Medical.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 241.75% and a negative return on equity of 328.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIVE shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 327,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $114.32, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viveve Medical by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Viveve Medical during the second quarter worth about $190,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets a medical device, Geneveve, for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity, for improved sexual function, and for vaginal rejuvenation. The Company’s, Geneveve, is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity, which includes three components: the Viveve System (a radio frequency (RF), generator housed in a table-top console), a reusable handpiece and a single-use treatment tip, as well as several other consumable accessories.

