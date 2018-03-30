VIVO Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. VIVO has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $6,675.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00010300 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, VIVO has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.86 or 0.05612680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.03 or 0.10190200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.01712010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.02498410 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00210651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00649777 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00074813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.02757340 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 2,390,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,300 coins. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

