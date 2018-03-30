Vodafone (VOD) PT Set at GBX 290 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 290 ($4.01) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Vodafone in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.42) price target on shares of Vodafone in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.21) price target on shares of Vodafone in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on shares of Vodafone in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.73) price target on shares of Vodafone in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 251.10 ($3.47).

LON VOD opened at GBX 194.22 ($2.68) on Wednesday. Vodafone has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $53,750.00 and a P/E ratio of -6,474.00.

Vodafone Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

