Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5,978.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

NYSE VNO opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,531.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $536.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.81 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

