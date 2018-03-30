Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 56.2% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $67.30 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,531.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $536.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

