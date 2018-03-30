Voyacoin Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:VOYA)

Voyacoin (CURRENCY:VOYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Voyacoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $17.00 worth of Voyacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyacoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Voyacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00013669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004981 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Voyacoin Coin Profile

VOYA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2015. Voyacoin’s official Twitter account is @voyacoin.

Voyacoin Coin Trading

Voyacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Voyacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

