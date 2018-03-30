Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voyager Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1528270296261 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 331,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,036. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $590.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 697.03% and a negative return on equity of 63.18%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 11,200 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $229,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Ravina sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,741. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

