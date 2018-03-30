vSlice (VSL) Market Capitalization Hits $2.77 Million

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, vSlice has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One vSlice token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Liqui. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $7,336.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00733367 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014605 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00148037 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031851 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

