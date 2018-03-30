Vsync Trading Down 35.7% This Week (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Vsync coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Vsync has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. Vsync has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $2,049.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vsync alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032102 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012282 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00073574 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021056 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029267 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00465649 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vsync

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vsync is a privacy-focused PoS cryptocurrency based on bitcoin core 0.10.X and DASH. Using blockchain technology. Vsync aims to connect applications around the world. “

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vsync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vsync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.