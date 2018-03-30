VTG (VT9) PT Set at €49.00 by Baader Bank

VTG (ETR:VT9) has been given a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

VT9 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.72 ($57.68).

ETR VT9 opened at €45.95 ($56.73) on Wednesday. VTG has a 52-week low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €50.70 ($62.59). The company has a market cap of $1,210.00 and a PE ratio of 29.84.

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

