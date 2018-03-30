W W Grainger (GWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Grainger expects its earnings per share in fiscal 2018 will benefit from lower corporate tax rate under the U.S. tax legislation and incremental share buybacks. The company anticipates sales will grow in the range of 3%-7% for the fiscal. Further, Grainger is well poised to gain from pricing initiatives, digital marketing strategies, focus on improving cost structure and efforts to bring its Canadian business back to profitability. It also remains focused on improving services to customers and consistent direct-to-customer shipping. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Grainger's margin performance will be hurt by significant inflationary expenses. Further, fluctuation in oil prices will hamper the Canada segment’s results.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.92.

NYSE:GWW opened at $282.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,568.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $298.14.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 35.76%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $2,132,531.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,703.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lucas E. Watson bought 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $256.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

