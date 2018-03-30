Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE:PCI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE:PCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 105,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCI. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 858,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 141,670 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 10,463.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 394,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 390,596 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd alerts:

PCI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 489,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,403. Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $23.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1641 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE:PCI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/wagner-wealth-management-llc-takes-2-35-million-position-in-pimco-dynamic-credit-and-mortgg-incm-fnd-pci-updated.html.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund, formerly PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is the secondary objective. It will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.