Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (WAKE) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WAKE opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.27. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

About Wake Forest Bancshares

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc (the Bank) is a bank. The Bank offers consumers related products, as well as services for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The Bank also offers Internet banking services. The Bank’s personal banking services include now checking account, money market account, passbook savings, certificate of deposit, and automated teller machine (ATM) and debit cards.

