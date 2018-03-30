Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research set a $70.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Vetr raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $67,026.67, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

