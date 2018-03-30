Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,889. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,026.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

